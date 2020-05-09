Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) will on Saturday hold an online meeting with Nigerians living in the Americas.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM.

The zoom meeting, labelled“Nigerian Diaspora in the Americas virtual Town Hall with NIDCOM Chairman, will hold from 7p.m. to 8.30p.m. (Nigerian Time) (2p.m. to 3.30p.m. U.S. Time).

The meeting is themed: “Challenges and The Way Forward”. Members in the Diaspora are expected to join the meeting via the link https://nigeriandiaspora.com/townhall.

Among issues listed for discussion are, the role of the Diaspora post COVID-19, challenges, opportunities and way forward.

It will be recalled that a similar town hall meeting took place recently with Nigerians living in UK. (NAN)

May 9, 2020

