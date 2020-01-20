NIGERIANS in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is to work closely with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) “on the ease of driving and licensing for diasporans upon their arrival in Nigeria”.

The commission made this known in a statement issued by Mr Gabriel Odu, the Media and Public Relations Officer of the commission.

According to the commission, the understanding for close collaboration was reached during a courtesy call on Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM in Abuja, by a delegation from the FRSC, led by Assistant Corps Commandant (ACC) Okechukwu Chukwuma.

The commission said that the exercise was aimed at creating a hitch-free process of obtaining national driving licenses for diasporas during their stay in Nigeria.

“The FRSC has established the Reciprocity Scheme in the U.S., some European countries and other countries, to provide Nigerians moving abroad with valid National Driver’s License and the ability to drive cars (using the right-hand side) abroad without reapplying to go for another driving course,” he said.

Receiving the delegates on behalf of the chief executive officer of NIDCOM, Dr Yakubu Sule Bassi, who is the Secretary of the commission, said that the visit was very timely, “as the Commission proposes many events later in the year (such as the Inaugural Diaspora Focal Point Officers’ Meeting, the National Diaspora Day amongst others).

She added that the commission would, no doubt, need FRSC’s services in ensuring that FCT roads remained free of gridlocks during the aforementioned events.

Dabiri-Erewa assured the FRSC delegation of the commission’s continued support in the area of public enlightenment on adherence to road safety rules. (NAN)

