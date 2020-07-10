NIGER State Government says it will spend N403 million to rehabilitate the 11 kilometres dual carriage Minna City Gate-Chanchaga road.

Alhaji Balarabe Ibrahim, Chief of Staff to Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, disclosed this while inspecting the mobilization of heavy-duty equipment to the site in Minna on Friday.

Ibrahim, who is also the Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Committee, explained that the road which is 5.5 kilometers dual carriage road would be rehabilitated to 11 kilometres by H and M Company Ltd.

He said that work would commence by Monday and urged commuters to bear with any inconvenience as well as give their maximum cooperation towards the success of the project.

The chairman said the state government needed a competent contractor due to the nature of the road.

He noted that the road was a federal road, but said the state government needed to rehabilitate the road to ease movement and reduce sufferings of motorists.

He said that the construction work would commence with one lane of the road to avoid gridlock. (NAN)

