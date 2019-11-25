GOV. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday said that the state government would not tolerate the rejection of corps members by employers in the state.

Bello stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘C’ stream one orientation course at the NYSC orientation camp, Paiko.

Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, urged employers to accept corps members as well as create enabling environment for them to excel.

He implored the corps members to impact positively on their host communities and take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the state.

“My dear corps members, your primary concern should be how to contribute positively to the development of the communities you may find yourselves.

“You should join hands with the state government to ensure elevation of the quality of lives of the people through embarking on viable community development projects.

“Our communities are mostly of rural settings where the majority of the population are peasant farmers and rural dweller, who need your services more,” he added.

The governor further assured of his administration’s readiness to place premium on the security and welfare of corps members at all times.

In her remarks, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, tasked the corps members to accept their posting in good fate as it was done in line with the Act establishing the scheme.

“I appeal to you to accept your posting in good faith and make sure you put in your best in your post camp skill acquisition training.

“By so doing, you will perfect all you have learnt in camp as well as make a living for yourselves,” she said.

Ajayi also enjoined the corps members to be good ambassadors of the NYSC and avoid anything that would tarnish the good image of the scheme. (NAN)

