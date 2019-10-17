THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has deported the following seven Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, DPRK, nationals from Nigeria for life:

JO SUN PHIL JANG SUNG CHOL CHE CHUN HYOK PAK YONG GON R I YONG IL RI HAK SU RI TONG NAM

A statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service said that they were deported by the order of the Minister of Interior.

It added that seven Koreans were deported to their country of origin on the available flight on October 15, 2019 through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

– Oct 17, 2019 @ 9:29 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)