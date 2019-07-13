By Benprince Ezeh

MUHAMMAD Babandede, comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has announced the commencement of migrants’ e-registration centre.

The official flag off of the migrants e-registration exercise was performed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, July 12, at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

He said the registration of all migrants would commence nationwide immediately after the flag off in Abuja.

“Migrants staying in the country beyond 90 days are expected to visit registration centres close to their area of residence for registration.

“All NIS Command Headquarters across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are designated centres for the registration exercise,” he said.

