THE Nigeria immigration service has concluded necessary arrangements to roll out the enhanced 10-year validity e-Passport next week.

A statement signed by the service public relations officer, Sunday James, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said that the ceremony would take place at the Ikoyi Passport office on Tuesday next week.

It added that following the plan to shut down the existing payment platform for Ikoyi Passport office to give way for the new one, the Ikoyi Passport office will only attend to Passport applications for the enhanced e-Passport with effect from the stated date.

The statement urged the general public to note that all pending applications in Ikoyi will be processed before the roll-out date, while the Alausa and FESTAC Passport offices will continue to issue the existing e-Passport for applicants who desire them.

– June 21, 2019 @ 10:37 GMT |

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)