A former Governor of the old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo has said there will be a difference in the country when an Igbo man becomes the President.

Nwobodo said this on Sunday while speaking during his 79th birthday in Enugu.

He urged people from the South-East to be united, adding that the zone would produce Nigeria’s President without fighting.

“If an Igbo man becomes the President, there will be a difference,” he said.

The former governor also charged the judiciary to continue to rise in defence of the country.

He said the judiciary was the only institution that was holding the country together.

Earlier in his remark, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, extolled Nwobodo’s leadership qualities, describing him as an icon.

He likened his leadership style to that of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whom he said did not discriminate among political parties.

“Ugwuanyi has no boundary. We have never had such love that exists in Enugu State today,” he said. – Punch

– May 13, 2019 @ 9:55 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)