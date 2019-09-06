THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that Nigeria is in dire need of patriotic leaders at all levels to stabilise the polity.

Secondus said there was an urgent need to halt the slide into anarchy, stressing that the country is bleeding from all sides.

The party chairman spoke in Abuja on Friday while presenting certificates of return to the PDP governorship candidate for Bayelsa State, Senator Diri Douye and his Kogi State counterpart, Mr Musa Wada.

Stating that fear of the unknown has gripped many Nigerians, Secondus added that Nigerians are in desperate need of leaders that could lift them out of the woods.

“Everyone in this country today is living in fear of either hunger or insecurity and the situation calls for all hands to be on deck”, the chairman said.

Secondus warned that the country should pay attention to the alarm raised by the World Bank, stating that the nation’s economy was heading for insolvency unless urgent steps are taken to address the situation.

The PDP chair charged the party’s governorship candidates in the two states to see their victory as an invitation to serve and not to lord it over their people.

He urged the candidates to see their victory as a no-victor-no-vanquished situation and to strive to bring all PDP families together ahead of the elections.

The party chair said, “Not yet time for celebration, bring your people together and get to work immediately as time is of essence.

“A totally reformed PDP does not believe in winner take all moreover the work ahead requires all hands to pull together in the two states to achieve the inevitable victory.

“The transparency that greeted your primaries is a continuation of our vow to have internal democracy working in our party which was demonstrated to the World last October at the Presidential primaries when PDP conducted the freest and fairest ever Presidential primaries in the nation’s political history.” – The Nation

