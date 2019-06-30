Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Kaigama, Coadjutor Archbishop of Abuja has said that the country needs selfless and humble leaders to address insecurity and poverty.

Kaigama said this in Abuja on Sunday during the 2019 SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya Feast and Cultural Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaigama also did baptismal confirmed of 400 candidates at the event.

Confirmation in the Catholic Church is the sealing of christianity created in baptism.

The bishop said ” If poverty and insecurity are to be tackled in

this country, our leaders must be humble and selfless in whatever they do.

” Nigerians must overcome evil by living holy life, loving one another and staying together in peace and harmony.”

Kaigama in particular called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the address the farmers and herdsmen crisis in the country.

He advised the confirmed candidates to emulate Christ by living a life of holiness and be responsible Christians.

” You have the responsibility of transforming the society by your way of life.

” You should always pray for gift of humility to better the country.

”Even if people do not praise you or reward you, God will always be plead with you.

”We will never discriminate when we have the habit of praying together,” Kaigama advised.

He urged them to be ambassadors of Christ and also to take their religion serious.

He also urged Christians and Muslims to fashion out a way to life in harmony towards moving the country forward. (NAN)

