NOT much progress has been made in checking corruption in Africa despite commitments from its leaders who declared 2018 as the African Year of Anti-Corruption, according to Transparency International 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, CPI.

The reports says that Sub-Saharan Africa remains one of the most corrupt regions, with an average score of 32 while Seychelles improved on its transparency record while Somalia continues as the most corrupt nation in the region.

Overall, more than two-thirds of the world’s countries – along with many of the most advanced economies – are stagnating or showing signs of backsliding in their anti-corruption efforts.

The latest report ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries with a score of 26 and the 16-most corrupt nation in Africa. Last year, Africa’s populous nation ranked 144 out of 180 nations with a CPI score of 27.

Commenting on the latest report, Delia Ferreira Rubio, chair of Transparency International, said, “Frustration with government corruption and lack of trust in institutions speak to a need for greater political integrity. Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems.”

In Africa, Seychelles improves on its transparency record with a score of 66, well above 50 recorded in 2018, the highest mark in the region.

Other high scoring countries include Botswana (61), Cabo Verde (58), Rwanda (53), and Mauritius (52).

15 African countries with low scores and perceived most corrupt nations in the region:

Cameroon

2019 Score: 25

2019 Ranking: 153

Central African Republic

2019 Score: 25

2019 Ranking: 153

Comoros

2019 Score: 25

2019 Ranking: 153

Madagascar

2019 Score: 24

2019 Ranking: 158

Zimbabwe

2019 Score: 24

2019 Ranking: 158

Eritrea

2019 Score: 23

2019 Ranking: 160

Chad

2019 Score: 20

2019 Ranking: 162

Burundi

2019 Score: 19

2019 Ranking: 165

Congo

2019 Score: 19

2019 Ranking: 165

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

2019 Score: 18

2019 Ranking: 168

Guinea Bissau

2019 Score: 18

2019 Ranking 168

Equatorial Guinea

2019 Score: 16

2019 Ranking: 173

Sudan

2019 Score: 16

2019 Ranking: 173

South Sudan

2019 Score: 12

2019 Ranking: 179

Somalia

2019 Score: 9

2019 Ranking: 180

– Jan. 23, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)