PETER Obi, vice presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2019 polls, has called on leaders at all levels of government to address key needs of Nigeria such as employment and support for Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises.

Obi stated this on Thursday during the Summit on Education organised by the Catholic Diocese of Awka at the Bishop Obiefuna Retreat Centre, Okpuno, Anambra State.

The former Anambra State governor commended the role of the Church in education and provision of health care. He noted that the hopelessness in the land had forced people to take refuge in religion in inappropriate manner that suggested the country was sliding into a religious economy when other countries are moving into knowledge economy.

Insisting that God is not a magician, Obi said: “We must show enough will for Him to bless the work of our hands.”

Comparing other countries of comparable development with Nigeria through their budgets for education, Obi said that it was easy to see why Nigeria has not progressed. Citing an example, he said that the budget of South Africa on education for a year is bigger than that the budget of Nigeria on education for 10 years.

In his remarks, the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Jonas-Benson Okoye, eulogised Obi for his character, which he noted has remained consistent of the part of humility, prudence and discipline.

The bishop said the Church would not relent in thanking Obi for his good deeds, including return of school to their owners

– Nov. 8, 2019 @ 08:30 GMT |

