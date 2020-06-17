Nigeria, US discuss AfDB crisis

NIGERIA and the United States, US, have had discussions concerning the current leadership crisis rocking the African Development Bank, AfDB.

Realnews reports that Akinwumi Adesina, President of AfDB, who is seeking re-election, has been enmeshed in allegations of corruption, which has been dismissed by the Board of Governors.

But the US called for an independent investigation into the allegations made against Adesina by a whistleblower. The Board of Governors of AfDB at their last meeting recommended that in order to carry all the stakeholders along that there should be an independent reviewer of the report that exonerated Adesina.

Realnews reports that the discussion between Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, and Michael Pompeo, US secretary of state, was in a bid to resolve the crisis and ensure that Adesina who is the sole candidate for the presidency of the bank is realized.

The discussion was made known in a statement issued by Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson, Office of the US Department of State. According to the statement, Pompeo and Onyeama agreed that transparency and accountability would drive democratic and inclusive development.

The statement said the US also condoled with Nigeria over last week’s Islamic State of West Africa attacks in the North-East which claimed many lives.

It reads: “Secretary Pompeo expressed condolences for the loss of life in recent ISIS West Africa attacks in the northeast, and the two discussed Nigeria’s ongoing civilian protection and counter-terrorism efforts.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Onyeama reviewed Nigeria’s progress in fighting COVID-19 and the $30 million in recent U.S. assistance that has helped to strengthen Nigeria’s public health and humanitarian response.

“They also discussed the African Development Bank and the constructive role of multilateral initiatives in accelerating economic recovery and regional security and they agreed that transparency and accountability will drive democratic and inclusive development.”

