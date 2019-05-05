Nigerian President returns from United Kingdom

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returns home Sunday evening after a nine-day private visit to United Kingdom

The presidential jet touched down at about 6.20 pm at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja.

Buhari left Nigeria on April 25, after an official one day visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital where he commissioned some projects.

A day before his official trip to Maiduguri, the President was in Lagos, to commission projects, including the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

Femi Adesina, spokesman of the president, had before the trip said in a statement April 25, that the president would proceed on a nine-day private visit to United Kingdom.

