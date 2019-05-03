MUHAMMAD Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday in Abuja, said that every part of the country would feel the impact of the current administration.

Bello said this during the inauguration and hand over of erosion control works at Sarius Palmetum Botanic Garden in Maitama, executed by Ecological Funds Office (EFO).

“This project is a testimony to the current administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer neglect owing to its geographical location or political affiliation.

“The project is one of the 16 ecological intervention projects approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Jan. 28, 2018, to ameliorate and control some of the most outstanding flood and erosion problems in the country.

“It intends to bring relief to the sufferings of the people of the area and reduce danger to lives and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding.’’

The minister said the execution of projects across the country demonstrated the sincerity of purpose of the Buhari-led administration toward entrenching justice, equity and fair play in the land.

Mrs Bolatitan Laditan, Director of Special Duties, who represented Dr Habiba Lawal, the Permanent Secretary of the EFO at the inauguration, said the project would give the people living in the area a sense of belonging.

“The project will arrest the continuous erosion menace, improve access to roads.

“The hand over will enable the host community take over and exercise ownership of the projects to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.”

Lawal urged the residents to ensure that resources, which the Federal Government had committed to the projects, were sustained.

Alhaji Abdulahi Candido, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) thanked the minister and the Federal Government for all the intervention programmes in FCT.

“We are indebted to the ecological funds office for all the interventions; the people are better off now, and we are assuring them of our cooperation and support.

“We will continue to sensitise the citizens around here to have maintenance culture so that this intervention projects do not waste. (NAN)

– May 3, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)