GOVERNOR Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Tuesday described the democracy being practised in Nigeria as embarrassing and insulting without respect to the Rule of Law.

Ishaku stated this in Jalingo while answering questions from journalists shortly after he received the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, who paid a congratulatory visit at the Government House.

He said the siege on his private residence in Abuja by the Nigeria police was disgraceful.

He said, “I feel very bad that the democratic government of the All Progressives Congress is not living according to the tenents of the constitution. It is disgraceful, embarrassing and insulting.

“I’m shocked that only my party, the Peoples Democratic Party condemned the police’s siege on my house. APC didn’t talk about it. Don’t they have governors? Can somebody walk into an APC governor’s house and search it?

“They broke the gate, broke all the doors of my house, threw out my children. I used two years to beg them (children) to come back to Nigeria. Now, one of them has gone back, I’m still begging him to come back to Nigeria. This is nonsense,” he reacted.

Our correspondent reports that Senator Aisha Alhassan who was the main challenger of Governor Darius Ishaku in 2015 and in the March 2019 governorship election had during the visit pledged to work with the governor for the development of Taraba State.

“I believe that leadership is ordained by God and we cannot all be governors at the same time, therefore, I have accepted my fate.

“My visit to you is to demonstrate oneness as we all contested to better the lives of our people but we cannot emerge at the same time.

“It becomes expedient to team up together with you to move the state forward. I and my supporters are ready to assist whenever there is a need for us to render assistance,” she said.

Ishaku had during the visit thanked the former minister for taking time to visit him, saying the reunion was good for the political stability, peace and development of the State. – Punch

– July 9, 2019 @ 16:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)