PETER Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, has blamed the horrible spate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths to the ever-worsening economic realities prevalent in the country, saying that a visible economic recovery will see a drastic reduction in the number of drug abusers in the country.

Obi, who made this known through a press release commemorating the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, themed ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care’, explained that ignorance, youth unemployment and frustration are major contributing factors to drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Nigeria. He advised that a wholesome war against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking will involve mitigating the harsh economic realities people contend with in their daily lives.

Obi explained that engaging the youths in productive endeavours by providing jobs and investing heavily in the MSME sector would help curb the rising rate of drugs and substance abuse.

“The increasing rate of drug and substance abuse and illicit trafficking in the world, more so in our country Nigeria, is very worrisome. The harsh economic realities we live through each day in our country can be so overwhelming and has contributed in frustrating many youths into unwholesome acts like drug addictions and substance abuse.

“A wholesome war against drug abuse will involve measures taken by the government to stem unemployment and investing heavily in the MSME sector to engage the youth in productive endeavours. An idle mind, they say, is a devil’s workshop.

“A good economic environment will also discourage illicit trafficking which thrives in environments of conflict, violence, and organised crime,” Obi submitted.

Obi further called on the government and relevant organisations to engage in massive awareness on the dangers of drug abuse, while lending helping hands to those drowning in the ocean of drug addiction.

“It is our collective responsibility as a people; governments at all levels and organisations, to unite and eradicate this evil menace ravaging our society by constantly educating our wards on the ugly repercussions of drug abuse while proffering solutions to those who are already neck-deep into drug abuse and other addictions,” Obi concluded.

