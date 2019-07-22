AYAWEI Nimibofa, the Executive Chairman of Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), said on Monday that he was in the governorship race of the state to consolidate on the gains of the current administration in the area of infrastructure if elected.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nimibofa alongside 14 others have purchased the expression of interest forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for governorship of the state after meeting the financial requirements.

Speaking to newsmen in Yenagoa, Nimibofa said his governorship ambition was backed by various stakeholders, groups and individuals across the state ahead of the polls slated for Nov. 16.

The BIR Chairman said he would also consolidate on the gains of the current administration in youth empowerment and economic diversification.

He also pledged to ensure that the robust education policy of Gov. Seriake Dickson-led administration was further expanded on under his watch.

According to Nimibofa, if I am elected Bayelsa people will get a fair deal as I will run an all-inclusive government that will prioritise human capital development.

He further assured that a new era of progress and development had come and appealed to all to key into it.

Aspirants who also collected the PDP nomination forms include former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, former cabinet member in the state, Mr Reuben Okoya, and an ex-militant leader, Great MacIver.

Others are the incumbent Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd.), businessman Kenebi Okoko, former Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Mr Franklin Osaisai and Chief Benson Agadaga.

Rep. Fred Agbedi, Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa Central), Chief of Staff Government House, Mr Talford Ongolo, and Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, have also collected nomination forms.

On the side of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen Heineken Lokpobiri, had picked the expression of interest form for N2.5 million.

The aspirants on the APC platform were expected to pay a total of N22.5 million, comprising N2.5 m for expression of interest and N20 million for the nomination form payable to APC National Secretariat.

NAN reports that each of the 15 PDP aspirants paid N1 million for the expression of interest form while an additional N20 million was paid to the PDP National Secretariat on submission.

Also expected of the PDP aspirants was the payment of a N3 million administrative levy to be paid to the State Executive of the party. (NAN)

– July 22, 2019 @ 12:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)