THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it is collaborating with Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the police to tackle the activities of recruitment scammers.

The Comptroller-General of the Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said this in a parley with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The C-G who noted that the issue of fake recruitment sites had been on the increase in recent times, warned that the service was not recruiting yet.

“I wish to state that the service is not recruiting and has not engaged any agent or vendor to do so on its behalf.

“The public is to note that the said website www.nisrecruitment.com.ng and the application process is fake and entirely the handiwork of fraudsters.

“The public is to disregard the said exercise and to also be wary of such fraudulent adverts,” he said.

Babandede added that the service was collaborating with the police and ICPC to prosecute fraudsters.

“We have dismissed officers who engaged in the exercise, some have taken us to Public Complaint Commission.

“Some are npt NIS officers, we have sent them to police, ICPC. We can not do it alone. We will continue to send them to the police and ICPC.

“When we will recruit, websites will be clearly stated, we will advertise.

“We are following due process. We assure Nigerians we are not doing underground recruitment, there is no replacement.

“Whenever we will recruit, we will make it transparent that everybody will participate,” he said.

On passport racketeering, Babandede attributed it to the scarcity of booklets.

“The possibility of touting will be there and I am doing my best to make sure the scarcity is resolved,” he said. (NAN)

– May 3, 2019 @ 11:37 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)