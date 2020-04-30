FOLLOWING the Federal Government’s directive on phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Abuja from Monday 4th May, 2020, the Nigeria Immigration Service will commence the following services from:

(a) Monday 4th May 2020 to 15th May 2020, collection of cleared Passports at the Service Headquarters Abuja and all the Passport Offices nationwide, unless the states that are experiencing complete lockdown in view of their peculiar situation and the State government’s position on COVID-19.

A statement by Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer, of the NIS, said that only applicants invited by SMS through their mobile phones “are expected to turn up on the scheduled dates”.

It added that on 18th May, 2020, there shall be gradual enrollment for only enhanced passports at the following locations that issues it: Immigration Service Headquarters Abuja, Ikoyi, Alausa, Kano Main Passport Office and Port Harcourt.

(c) 25th May 2020, all Passport Offices Nationwide are to operate a gradual processing and enrollment with strict compliance with social distancing, wearing of facemasks, and use of hand sanitizers.

The whole Passport operation should be done in compliance with National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, standard. All services at our Diplomatic and Consular Missions will be directed by the respective Missions based on country situation. The Comptroller General therefore stressed that all Passport Officers, their staff and the applicants comply with NCDC standard to avoid further spread of COVID-19 from person to person.

– Apr. 30, 2020 @ 17:49 GMT |

