THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has reassured the general public that the new enhanced e-Passport is acceptable in all countries.

A statement issued by the service public relations officer DCI Sunday James in Abuja noted that the recent problem on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate has been resolved and the Comptroller General of Immigration Muhammed Babandede commended both the Ambassadors of United Arab Emirate and Nigeria for resolving the issue.

It added that Nigerians are encouraged to get their National Identity Number and ensure that the information tallies with the one on their Passports.

“The uniformity of the National Identity Number information and that of the 10-year validity Passport is to ensure one identity, which is a major feature of the new enhanced e-Passport and is available in the Service Headquarters, Abuja and Ikoyi, pending the roll-out in other centres.

“It is worthy to note that the issuance of the former and the new enhanced e-Passports will run concurrently,” the statement added.

Sept. 5, 2019

