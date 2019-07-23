THE Borno chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum over the release of N1 billion for payment of 34 months pension arrears owed retired workers in the state.

The Chairman of the congress, Mr Bulama Abiso, made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Describing the gesture as a “welcome development”, Abiso said the state government had adopted proactive measures to address the nagging problems militating against prompt payment of pension and gratuities to workers in the state.

He also commended the governor for directing the payment of pension to 237 deceased pensioners, whose payments were suspended due to biometric verification.

Abiso revealed that the governor equally approved payment of 50 per cent salary arrears to contract staff of Borno Sports Council from December 2017 till date.

The chairman added that the state government had so far allocated houses to workers through the owner-occupier scheme at various housing estates in Maiduguri metropolis to ease accommodation problems.

While calling on the government to lift the embargo on employment, Abiso reiterated the readiness of the union to initiate sound programmes to improve workers’ welfare. (NAN)

