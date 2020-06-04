THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has explained why Nnamdi Kanu, its leader is fighting for freedom from outside Nigeria.

According to a statement by Emma Powerful, spokesman of IPOB, “The truth remains that no serious -minded freedom fighter operates from his country of origin.

“He is either in prison, grave or exile. Most freedom fighters like Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Ghandi of India who succeeded in the struggle were at a point or the other in exile.

“Therefore, our leader operating from exile is no exception but a regular feature in freedom fighting. It’s an assurance that we are at the verge of getting Biafra, our dream country, ” Powerful said in the statement which was made available to Realnews on Thursday, June 4.

Recalling the struggles Kanu did while in Nigeria, Powerful stated: “It is crystal clear to all and sundry both dead and living that what our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did in Abia, Igweocha, Onitsha, Nkpor, Owerri, Ekwulobia and Abakaliki in 2017 has not been done by anybody in the history of Nigeria since the creation by British government. Our great leader Mazi Nnamdi and IPOB members smashed through eight layers of military cordon designed to stop him from entering Abakaliki. He defied it and stormed the city where he addressed mammoth crowd of supporters and residents curiously waiting for his arrival.

“IPOB encountered the civilian-killing Zoo Army in broad daylight and they fled only to cowardly attack our leader in his country home unannounced when we weren’t expecting them like the cowards they are.

“What our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017 did during his court sitting in Abuja was an indication that he is really out to liberate Biafrans from the shackles of bondage. What he also did in Abakaliki, Ekwulobia, Igweocha and Owerri was unprecedented in the history of the Zoo called Nigeria.

“Prior to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s attending any of the events he was warned that he would be killed by overzealous and murderous Nigeria soldiers and police. But he escaped their several but futile attempts to kill and eliminate him.

“It is clear that no freedom fighter, fake or real, no civil rights campaigner or crusader in the history of Nigeria has ever dreamt of attempting what IPOB accomplished in Abakaliki and other parts of Biafraland since the amalgamation of Nigeria by British merchants in 1914.

“Very soon we shall meet Fulanis, and their ‘Daddy’ Britain will not be there to save them, neither will the traitors in Igboland and Ijaw be able to save them. It’s a question of time. The day of reckoning is fast approaching.

“If you are in the Nigeria claiming you are fighting the Nigeria Government for your freedom, you are deceiving yourself and extremely ignorant of what freedom fighting is all about . Those parading themselves in Nigeria as freedom fighters, leading freedom fighting movement in Nigeria will soon regret deceiving few gullibles minds around them, ” Powerful said.

– June 04, 2020 @ 18:20 GMT |

