I have repeatedly warned the United Kingdom government, the US State Department, European Union Parliament, Israel and Africa Union (AU) that Nigeria and her armed forces is nothing but a terrorist organisation far more cruel and deadlier than Boko Haram or any other the world had ever seen, but they won’t listen. As long as Nigeria continues to exist in its present form, innocent souls will continue to die in their hundreds on a weekly basis.

Weapons supplied to Nigerian Army by USA, Britain, Israel & Iran in the name of fighting Boko Haram and other forms of Fulani terrorism are instead being diverted to the South, especially Biafraland, where the same weapons are used by both the Nigerian army and Fulani terrorist herdsmen to slaughter defenceless innocent Biafran civilians.

Let no foreign mission in Nigeria, embassy in Abuja, commentator, e-rat or avid one Nigeria supporter pretend they did not hear these diseased Nigerian soldiers openly boast of raping and infecting our mothers, daughters and wives in Warri with HIV-AIDS. Let no law maker in the US, UK or EU claim these damning videos are events in Cameroun, Ghana or Mozambique as the lying Femi Adesina would have them believe. These videos taken in Warri Delta State are clear proof of what Nigerian soldiers are doing with the weapons supplied by civilised countries to combat Boko Haram. Is Nigeria fighting Boko Haram with it? Are they combating Fulani terror herdsmen with it? The answer to both is resounding no. Nigerian army theatre commanders in Borno regularly appear on videos to complain about lack of guns and soldiers to fight Boko Haram. The same guns and soldiers equiped by US, EU and UK are on a killing spree in the south where unarmed hungry civilians were merely asking for food for their children.

This is the monster called Nigeria that Britain created by inhumanely herding together culturally diverse, ethnically distinct nations into one abominable political contraption. Warri people asked for food but they got bullets in the head instead and HIV infected mothers and wives. Is this the type of country Britain, US and EU want fellow human beings to live in? God forbid!

When I refer to Nigeria as a Zoo most people misunderstand me, they feel its an insult. These sad events in Warri have once again justified my insistence that Nigeria is a Zoo or much worse and run by savages sustained by neo-colonialist interests that want to see Africa depopulated by all means. Most people are now beginning to reasom that these frequent massacres of Biafrans by Nigerian soldiers on one hand and Fulani terror groups on tne other are not random incidents but part of well coordinated and premeditated plot to reduce the population of Judeo-Christian south in preparation for the violent conquest by Islamic core north.

That civilised nations are standing idly by as southerners are being brutally slaughtered on both sides by murderous Nigerian soldiers and a myriad of Fulani sponsored terrorist groups is unfathomable. The only solution is dissolution of Nigeria, the only avenue is popular resistance by the masses in the south.

Those wandering why people rejoice anytime a death is announced in Aso Rock or Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram, should look no further than the tragedy unfolding in Warri since yesterday. All those ignorant people that accepted the tag South-South/Niger Delta, I hope you can see the reason why Gowon carved you away from your Igbo bretheren. They did it to weaken us as a political bloc so it will be easier for them to kill us at will and control our resources as they are doing now. I don’t blame Nigeria or her terrorists in uniform, I blame those from Delta State and southern Biafra still serving the intetest of the Caliphate. When will they learn?

Biafra remains the one and only solution to all our problems.

Signed:

Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB Leader.

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 11:45 GMT |

