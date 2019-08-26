Nnamdi  Kanu writes Emperor of Japan not to receive Buhari

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Independent People of Biafra moves against President Muhammad Buhari in Japan

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has written Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, urging him not to receive President Muhammad Buhari in audience.

The letter informed the emperor that the man visiting him is not the President of Nigeria, but a Sudanese actor, posing as General Muhammadu Buhari.

Kanu, wrote to Emperor of Japan, Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito, on Saturday, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the Asian country on Sunday.

The letter, made available by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, urged the monarch not to admit the President into the Japanese reverred court or offer him any courtesies, because he was an impostor.

The statement said: “Yesterday August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of a criminal and fraudulent Sudanese impostor Jubril Al-Sudani posing as the dead president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of such a criminal would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.

“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an investigation into the identity of this fake Buhari and how it happened that a Sudanese actor is about to be presented to his court in place of a dead Nigerian President.”

“IPOB planned campaign of public arrest of the impostor in Tokyo is directed at Jubril Al-Sudani the fake President of Nigeria, not Major General Muhammadu Buhari who died long ago in January 2017 and buried in Saudi Arabia.

“The Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the true identity of Jubril.

“Nigeria is about to receive a rude awakening. Those that underestimate IPOB, do so at their peril.”

