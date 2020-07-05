NNPC appoints and redeploys top management officials

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has announced new appointments and redeployments in the corporation, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Adokiye Tombomieye, the group general manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, COMD, has been appointed the new chief operating officer, COO, Upstream while Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, the managing director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, NGMC, has been appointed the new chief operating officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Farouk Garba Sa’id, an engineer, last week.

A release by the corporation’s Kennie Obateru, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, stated that the change witnessed the redeployment of Adeyemi Adetunji, an engineer as the chief operating officer, Upstream, to the Ventures & Business Development Directorate as COO, a position left by Roland Onoriode Ewubare, who voluntary retired last week.

The top-level staff movement also affected Billy Okoye, who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as managing director, to replace Tombomieye as the group general manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Elizabeth Aliyuda, the general manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Okoye as managing director.

Similarly, Usman Farouk, executive director, Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Ahmed as managing director.

The release also explained that President Buhari has accepted the resignation of Roland Ewubare, who was the immediate past chief operating officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the National Oil Company while the retirement of the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Farouk Garba Said had also received the approval of Mr. President who thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation.

On the development, Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Corporation, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectation of her shareholders, Nigerians, and give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the Corporation, which, he said, was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence, TAPE.

