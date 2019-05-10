THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ala-Igbo Development Foundation, ADF, and South East Governors Forum of working to sabotage the May 30 sit-at-home order. The IPOB alleged that the groups were working for their masters against the interest of the people of the south east.

In a statement signed by Emma Powerful, the spokesperson, IPOB, the separatist group faulted the decision of the groups to counter its May 30 sit-at-home order. “It is unfortunate that this same collection of meaningless Igbo groups like Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and South East Governors Forum would prefer to be always serving their Fulani masters than to be in good relationship with their own people.

“For the information of these Abuja slaves, 30th of May is not an Igbo affair alone, it is a Biafra wide commemoration of our heroes and that includes Philip Effiong the last Biafran head of state who is not an Igbo man. These compromised and useless Igbo groups should for once realize the truth that IPOB is the people and the people is IPOB. No amount of patronising press statement or attention seeking headline in the newspapers will stop total lockdown on May 30th.

“These traitors should hide their pride and appreciate what the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has done for Igbo people in particular and Biafrans in general towards organizing and establishing an annual event like this, to honour and remember our past heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for this generation to be alive today.

“IPOB family and it’s leadership worldwide have courageously set aside 30th of May every year as a peaceful and special day for Biafrans both home and abroad, to reflect on the massacre, killing, diseases, starvation and hunger Nigerian government and her allies inflicted on our fathers, mothers, sisters and children since 1966 till date.

“Biafra remembrance day celebration and commemoration of Biafran heroes and heroines who sacrificed their youthful lives in defense of their fatherland must hold regardless of who you are.

“These shameless Igbo political slaves and political jobbers chose rather to identify with the oppressors by attempting to compromise this memorable annual day of Biafra history. We wonder why Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and Ohaneze Ndigbo would fall into this by openly identifying with the agenda if the caliphate which is to diminish the historical significance of May 30th.

“It is on record that Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ala Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and other Igbo social-cultural organizations normally have their IGBO DAY jamboree every 29th September of each year and not on 30th of May as being mischievously touted by some elements within AlaIgbo Development Foundation. It is the height of stupidity, ignorance and mischief-making to seek to shift Igbo Day to 30th of May when Biafra encompasses other non-Igbo nationalities.”

– May 10, 2019 @ 17:56 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)