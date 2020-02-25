THE Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said that his administration will ensure that all projects abandoned by previous administrations are completed for public use in a bid to put an end to the ugly trend of project abandonment in the state.

He, however, said the move to complete all projects that were started by previous administrations would not stop him from completing projects that were conceived by his administration within available resources.

He said the need to stop the wastage of public funds associated with abandoned projects necessitated the passage of the transition law which forbids new administrations from abandoning projects of the previous administration in the state.

Fayemi stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Monday when he inspected construction work at the two office buildings that had been abandoned for 12 years at the state secretariat complex, during his on-the-spot assessment and inspection of major projects sites across the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, Commissioner for Works, Sola Adebayo and the Head of Service, Peju Babafemi and other top government officials visited road and building projects including Agbado-Ode- Omuo road; Igbemo-Ire-Ilupeju road; Aramoko-Erijiyan- Ikogosi road; Ado-Iyin road; College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan Ekiti; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, internal road project; State Secretariat Phase 5 Lots 1&2 buildings; House of Assembly chambers and the Assembly Commission buildings; the ultra-modern civic centre and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, internal road project.

The governor said he was satisfied with the pace and quality of work being done by the various contractors, adding that the contractors were working hard to deliver the projects within the time frame given to them.

Fayemi said the abandoned secretariat building and some of the road projects abandoned by previous administrations would be completed and commissioned for public use because they were all products of the taxes paid by the citizens which must be put to proper use.

He said it was wrong for any administration to abandon projects that were embarked on by previous administration only to embark on new ones.

“That we are completing these secretariat buildings that have been abandoned for 12 years in addition to newly conceived projects does not mean we have all the money. We just have to be prudent in the management of the little resources we have in order to make life more comfortable for our people.

“These secretariat buildings when completed would provide more office space for our workers, just as the new roads we are constructing will enhance road safety and allow free passage of goods. The 1000 kilometers of rural roads which we plan to do will also ensure agriculture products get to the market on time.

“There is no magic about this and our people should know that it is the money they pay as taxes that we are putting to proper use to ensure a good life for them. So, I encourage them to keep paying their taxes so we can do more.

The governor allayed the fears in some quarters that the massive construction going on in the state may hamper the regular payment of workers’ salaries.

“We were not elected to pay salaries alone. We were elected to ensure a better life for all the people of the state and infrastructure development of the state is very important to this administration just as regular payment salaries of workers as well as their welfare are important to us. We shall continue to pay workers and pensioners regularly and still ensure that the state does not lag behind in the area of infrastructure, qualitative education, excellent health care delivery and general well being of the people.” he said.

