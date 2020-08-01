The Plateau Government on Saturday said it had no plans to install any ”Sarkin Kerana” in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area.

Mr Dan Manjang, the state Commisioner for Information, said this in a statement he issued on behalf of the government, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

According to the government, the purported invitation to the installation ceremony of “Sarkin Kerana” , is the handiwork of mischief makers.

“The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to a purported invitation for the installation of one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as the Sarkin Kerana in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area, trending on the social media.

“The said invitation is purported to originate from a non-existent Bukuru Emirate Council.

”This is clearly the handwork of mischief makers and crisis merchants, who are determined to instigate crisis and generate a breach of the peace that is currently prevailing in the State,” it said.

Government said it viewed the act of the mischief makers as an attempt to derail efforts at reuniting the people, as well as engendering the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed since 2016.

It warned that it would not fold its arms to allow such mischief makers tamper with the peace of Jos South, or that of the entire state by inciting people against one another.

Government urged people of Bukuru and the entire state, to ignore the purported installation and go about their normal businesses.

“All residents of Plateau should be vigilant to report any suspicious activity to the law enforcement agencies.

“Already, Security agencies are currently tracking those behind this mischief, and will bring them to book immediately they are apprehended,” it said. (NAN)

– Aug. 1, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)