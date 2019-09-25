THE coalition of Northern Nigerian Youth has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt any attempt that can lead to maltreatment or embarrassment of any kind against Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking to the journalists in Kano, Mallam Yusuf Abdulmalik said any attempt to whistle down the influence of Osinbajo will label Buhari, and by extension, the North as ungrateful people, creating a bad image for the region to the entire world.

He said Osinbajo, who has displayed maximum loyalty to the President in his presence and absence, is the face of the Church and strength of the Yorubas as well as the South in Buhari administration.

Abdulmalik pleaded the Vice President should never be abandoned at any time.

He further noted that the smooth relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo in the last four years has given more life to the one Nigeria spirit and should never be allowed to be destroyed by some selfish individuals hiding under the bed to stain the hard- earned integrity of the President.

The leader of the group recalled how the Vice-President touched every nook and cranny of the country during the reelection campaign, preaching the next level message of the President.

He described him as an accomplished Professor of Law and a great servant of God,urging the President to put a stop to any attempt to strip him of his constitutional powers in favour of anyone within or outside the government.

He appealed to the President to do everything within his reach to protect the interests of his loyal and dependable vice for the sake of the country. – The Nation

– Sept. 25, 2019 @ 14:25 GMT |

