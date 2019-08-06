BAYELSA State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has assured members of his Restoration Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that nobody would relocate the venue of the forthcoming governorship primary of the party from Bayelsa to another state.

Dickson said non-restoration caucus members of the PDP pushing for relocation were dissipating their energy as such would not happen under his watch.

The governor, whose speech was punctured intermittently by applause of PDP candidates in the forthcoming local government elections and their supporters, said his opponents in the PDP were not in charge.

He told the eight chairmanship candidates, their running mates and 105 councilorship candidates that after their victory in the local council elections, they would become automatic delegates for the PDP governorship primaries.

Dickson said some persons in the party were jittery at the new statuses of the PDP candidates ahead of the internal election and had done everything possible through the court to stop the local government poll.

He warned the PDP local government election candidates that electing a non-restoration governorship candidate would spell doom for them as such person would dissolve their offices after winning the governorship poll.

Addressing the PDP’s candidates at the local government election rally in Yenagoa, he said: “They said they don’t want you people. The eight chairmen, the eight vice-chairmen and 105 councilors, you are all by the rules of our party delegates in the forthcoming governorship primaries.

“That is their fear. Let me explain something to you briefly. You see all those delegates especially you, anybody you choose who is not a restoration governor after winning election will dissolve all of you.

“So if you love yourselves, those who have gone to court to stop you from becoming chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors, if they are governors or the people they support are governors, do you want them to come and dissolve and sack you?

“You know what to do not in anybody’s interest but in your interest. I think they said local government elections would not holding but now it is going to hold. They are boasting that the ward people will not vote but let me tell you all the ward people will vote.

“Those who are boasting that they will take primary away to another state, let me tell you, that cannot happen at all. They are not in control. They are just making mouth. The ofurumapepe is in charge”.

Presenting PDP’s flag to candidates at the rally, Dickson called on some chieftains of the PDP, who were engaged in anti-party activities, to retrace their steps for the continued peace and stability of the state.

The governor said that the call became imperative following the desperation and impunity with which such politicians are working against the interest of the party.

Dickson said such individuals worked for the opposition parties in the immediate past state and National Assembly elections.

The governor advised the local council chairmanship and councillorship candidates not to be swayed by the antics of those politicians whom he described as tenants.

He reiterated that the council polls would take place on Saturday and emphasized the need for the candidates to ensure victory for the PDP to secure their tenures in office.

He said: “There are some people, who call themselves members of the PDP and are working against the party. Most of them fought against our candidates, by working for opposition parties and are not ashamed of themselves.

“They are not ashamed of the bad politics they are playing and the division they are promoting in this state. The politics of destroying their own party without conscience.

“Those were the people who were not happy that you, the eight of you are going to be Chairmen of local government areas. They are not happy and they insist that because they did not select the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen and all the councilors, this election should not hold.

“Let me sound a note of warning to you all, the genuine party members in this state, that the movements going on in this state, most of them are not calculated to your own interest. They just want to hijack party tickets and our state forthemselves and their pockets and not for the interest of the people.

“The people that we have selected as our candidates (the eight chairmen and one hundred and five councilors) are all by the rules of our party, delegates in the forthcoming governorship primaries and that is their fear.”

The governor urged all genuine members of the party to shun the activities of persons, who betrayed the party by collaborating with the opposition in their bid to stop the conduct of the council poll in the state.

While congratulating the flag bearers, Dickson said he would play a pivotal role in forthcoming governorship election as no candidate of the PDP would win without his support.

Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Mr. Moses Cleopas said contrary to the expectation of the opposition, the multiple governorship aspirants would not lead to the implosion of the PDP.

Describing the upcoming PDP congress as a family affair, Cleopas urged the aspirants to show the spirit of sportsmanship by collapsing their structures to support whoever emerges as the flag bearer.

He said: “Let me remind every gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP, that the PDP is a family. The party’s primaries is an election of a family. Out of the 21 of you, you all should know that it is one candidate that will emerge.

“In party primaries, every candidate can relate and consult but come 3rd September, 2019, a candidate that shall defeat every other candidate shall emerge after a credible primary.

“I expect that the 20 other aspirants who are also winners in their own right, should collapse their structures into the PDP flag-bearer’s structure and we will go into the gubernatorial election united and emerging victorious at the end of the day.”

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tonye Isenah commended the doggedness of Dickson in stabilising the polity of the state and assured him of the support of the 6th Assembly.

Candidates for the eight local government councils are: Victor Isaiah for Brass; Alalibo West, Nembe; Dengiye Ubarugu Kolokuma/Opokuma and Alale Embelakpo, Sagbama.

Others are: Orubaye Nimizua Yenagoa; Dr. Perekeme Bertola Ekeremor and Chief Kia Ebidoughabofa-Nigeria for Southern Ijaw. – The Nation

– Aug. 6, 2019 @ 16:19 GMT |

