AS part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programme, Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, on Wednesday donated some office equipment, computers and accessories to Hon. Abike Dabiri –Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora CommissionNIDCOM.
Represented by Edward Dauda Kabir, General Manager, Monitoring and
Compliance of NPA Abuja Liaison office said the kind gesture was to
improve NIDCOM working capacity towards meeting its mandate.
Usman said being a responsible corporate organization, NPA is mindful of
the need of sister agency and Commission.
Receiving the items, the elated NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri Erewa said
that with the donation, NPA has made her day.
“ I have to thank my dear Sister, Hadiza Bala Usman for her
thoughtfulness and kindness towards a sister MDAs in need. I am short of
words. You have really made my day’’
“This is very good news in the midst of a depressing week. I want to
say a big thank you for your hands of fellowship. This goes to show that
women do help themselves’, She said.
The NIDCOM boss expressed her appreciation to NPA under Ms Hadiza Bala
Usman, the First lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha
Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, for their hands
of fellowship at the critical moment of the Commission.
Items donated were 20 Desktop Computers, 10 Laptops and 2 giant Sharp
Photocopying Machines.
Similarly, the Nigerian Youth in the Diaspora through Dr Dauda
Abdullahi of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, NIDO, also donated to
the commission 100 pieces of hand sanitizers wherein the Chairman of
NIDCOM praised the Nigerian Youths in Diaspora for this giant stride.
It will be recalled that all the office equipment of NIDCOM were trapped
in the office allocated to it at the NCC Annex on February 11, 2020
following a forceful ejection order from the agents of the Minister of
Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami in Abuja.
