AS part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programme, Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, on Wednesday donated some office equipment, computers and accessories to Hon. Abike Dabiri –Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora CommissionNIDCOM.

Represented by Edward Dauda Kabir, General Manager, Monitoring and

Compliance of NPA Abuja Liaison office said the kind gesture was to

improve NIDCOM working capacity towards meeting its mandate.

Usman said being a responsible corporate organization, NPA is mindful of

the need of sister agency and Commission.

Receiving the items, the elated NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri Erewa said

that with the donation, NPA has made her day.

“ I have to thank my dear Sister, Hadiza Bala Usman for her

thoughtfulness and kindness towards a sister MDAs in need. I am short of

words. You have really made my day’’

“This is very good news in the midst of a depressing week. I want to

say a big thank you for your hands of fellowship. This goes to show that

women do help themselves’, She said.

The NIDCOM boss expressed her appreciation to NPA under Ms Hadiza Bala

Usman, the First lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha

Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, for their hands

of fellowship at the critical moment of the Commission.

Items donated were 20 Desktop Computers, 10 Laptops and 2 giant Sharp

Photocopying Machines.

Similarly, the Nigerian Youth in the Diaspora through Dr Dauda

Abdullahi of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, NIDO, also donated to

the commission 100 pieces of hand sanitizers wherein the Chairman of

NIDCOM praised the Nigerian Youths in Diaspora for this giant stride.

It will be recalled that all the office equipment of NIDCOM were trapped

in the office allocated to it at the NCC Annex on February 11, 2020

following a forceful ejection order from the agents of the Minister of

Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami in Abuja.

