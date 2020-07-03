FOLLOWING a motion of urgent national importance and the consequent resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate an alleged secret account operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, with Unity Bank Plc during plenary on Thursday, the management of the Authority reiterates the non-existence of such an account.

While awaiting communications from the House committees on finance; and ports and harbours on the proposed investigations, the Authority restates its position in the statement issued by management earlier this week that the Unity Bank account number: 0013680344, cited by the whistleblower, Mr. Okpurhe, does not exist as evidenced by a February 12, 2020 letter from Unity Bank Plc.

A statement by Jatto Adams, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, noted that the NPA operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344 with a total sum of $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, Three Cents) as of December 4, 2019 and not $1,034,515,000.00(One Billion, Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United State Dollars) as alleged by the petitioner.

“However, the NPA account has not been in operation since August 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI in AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY where a garnishee order was placed on it following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years.

“Upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, Three Cents) in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY on December 4 th 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.

“It is therefore obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Okpurhe.

“The account under discussion was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute,” the statement said.

