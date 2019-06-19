THE Lagos District of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) said on Wednesday that it moved 759, 500 passengers from Jan. 2019 to May, 2019.

The Railway District Manager (RDM) in Lagos, Mr Jerry Oche, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We moved the above number of people in our Mass Transit Train Service (MTTS), Diesel Multiple Units (DMU) and the Express train services,” he said.

NAN reports that within the period under review, the MTTS transported 704,242 passengers, while the DMU moved 50,208 people, and the Express train 5,050 passengers.

Oche, however, said that in May the corporation recorded low patronage for the Express train service due to technical issues.

A further breakdown of passenger traffic recorded by the corporation within the period under review shows that 267 passengers were transported in May as against 1,572 passengers in January; February (668); March (1,110); and April (1,433). (NAN)

– June 18, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)