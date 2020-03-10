THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta Council, on Tuesday, commiserated with Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, over the demise of his mother.

The Chairman of NUJ in the state, Mr Michael Ikeogwu who led members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the union, conveyed the message during a visit to the CPS on Tuesday in Asaba.

Mrs Eunice Ifeajika died on Feb. 18 in Benin, Edo, at the age of 84.

Ikeogwu urged the bereaved to be consoled by the reason that his mother lived a good life and left legacies that would be treasured.

“The purpose of this visit is to commiserate with you on the demise of your mother and our mother.

“We are happy that she led a fulfilled life, considering her age. The desire of any parent is to live long and wish the children to bury him or her.

“On behalf of the NUJ, we have come to tell you that we have heard what happened and to let you know that we are with you.

“We have come to join you to celebrate the exit of Mama, because for whatever happens we must give thanks to God.

“From the history and information on Mama, we know she will be resting in the Lord’s bosom, because of the legacies she left behind.

“The people of Illah will definitely miss the good deeds of Mama, good deeds of neighbourliness and good deeds of contributing her quota to the development of the community,” he said.

Ikeogwu commended the CPS for his good works since assuming office and called for his support to the completion of the NUJ Press Centre, Asaba.

“We have seen some changes you have brought to bear in your office within the few months of your being in charge here.

“It is our desire to have our press centre completed before the end of our administration in June,” he added.

Also, the Vice Chairman, Patrick Ochei, commended Ifeajika for his outstanding role in Okwa’s administration as well as his support to the union.

Ochie pledged the union’s support to the CPS during the funeral rites of his mother.

Responding, Ifeajika thanked the NUJ for the visit, and said that he was very close to his mother, especially since after the death of his father in 2002.

“When it happens like this, it touches you irrespective of the age. As the eldest child, we were very close and I am happy that I did what I could do for her as a child.

“”I thank Deltans, especially my constituency (journalists), for their support and solidarity in this trying time.

“On the issue of your secretariat, let me assure you that the Commissioner for Information is not resting on his oars, to ensure the completion of the structure by the state government,” the CPS said.

