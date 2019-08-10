Christopher Iziguzo, National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt stringent measures to tackle insecurity and hunger in the country.

Iziguzo made the appeal on Friday in Abuja when the Northern Youth Council (NYC), appointed him as its Patron and also honoured him with the title of `Gakuwan Matasan Arewa’ (Defender of Northern Youths).

“With complaints coming from across Nigeria on the high rate of insecurity in the system, I want to appeal to President President Buhari to rise to the occasion because the primary purpose of governance is the protection of lives and property.

“Once you are not able to meet up with this primary responsibility, there will be confusion.

“I know that the president must be having sleepless nights; I know he is deeply concerned about the rate at which human lives are reduced to nothing. No leader will be happy with that.

“I want to call on the president to rise to the occasion and address this disturbing level of insecurity in the country.

“Nigeria should not continue using one strategy in addressing insecurity; we cannot continue with same strategy and expect a different result.

“This is the time for President Buhari to try a different security strategy so that people can start sleeping with their two eyes closed.

“I also want to draw the president’s attention to the dwindling economy and its effects on Nigeria. This is another challenge the president must pay attention to.”

He urged youths to develop their talents and work toward making Nigeria a country of their dreams, and promised NUJ’s support in that respect.

In his response, the National President of NYC, Mr Michael Omoba, said that the award was in recognition of Iziguzo’s wonderful works and motivation for the youths to excel. (NAN)

– Aug. 10, 2019 @ 10:19 GMT |

