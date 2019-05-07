ABRAHAM Nwankwo, the immediate past director general of Debt Management Office, will be the guest speaker at the 3rd Just Friends Club of Nigeria Annual Lecture. He will speak on “Resolving the Infrastructure Deficit in Nigeria – A Pragmatic Approach.”

The lecture holds on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Lezsco Luxury Apartments, 14 Otuoke Street, Asokoro Zone D, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Abuja, at 10 am.

Chidi Izuwah, the director general of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, is billed to chair the occasion.

The discussants are Eugenia Abu, one of Nigeria’s frontline broadcast journalists and former executive director (Programmes), NTA; and Sanusi Ibrahim Sule, the director of the Department of Infrastructure & Public-Private Partnership, I&PPP, at the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE.

Nwankwo, the guest speaker, holds a Ph.D. in Economics (1985) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; has a Master’s degree in Economics (1983) and B.Sc. Economics (1980) from the same university.

He was an active member of Nigeria’s Economic Management Team under four different administrations – Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan and Buhari.

His tenure as the chief executive officer of the DMO was characterised by rapid development of the Domestic Bond Market with the introduction of new products, as well as Nigeria’s successful foray into the international capital market with a variety of instruments, including Eurobond (three times) and Diaspora bond.

