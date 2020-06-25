Nwodo commiserates with Adichie family

By Benprince Ezeh

THE President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Nnia Nwodo, has expressed sadness over the death of James Nwoye Adichie. Adichie, who was the father of the Nigerian award-winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie, died on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

In a statement issued on Wednesday June 24, Nwodo said that Adichie, who was the first professor of statistics in Nigeria, died at a time his wealth of experience could have helped the country solve most of her statistical problems.

“When he was kidnapped by hoodlums in 2015 at the age of 83, but God preserved him then and he was released unhurt.

“It was not impossible that the trauma of the kidnap may have affected him and led to his death now, in a country he gave a better part of his life for its development and decried the high level of insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

The President General commiserates with the family of Adichie for this irreparable loss of their loved one and a great Nigerian and urged them to take solace in the fact that their patriarch remains a celebrated personality even in death.

He further commiserates with the Government and People of Anambra State for the loss of this academic giant. “Always remember that Adichie did not live and die in vain as his daughter has helped establish further the name of the state in the consciousness of the world through her exploits beyond what her father did,” he said.

