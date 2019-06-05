Nwosu to Ihedioha, stop chasing shadows

THE governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has advised the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to stop chasing shadows and start working on his plans for the state.

Nwosu, who was Ihedioha’s closest rival during the last governorship election said that the actions of the governor since he was sworn in showed that he was not prepared for leadership.

Nwosu,who addressed journalists in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, alleged that the governor was only “chasing shadows.”

Nwosu said, “The people of Imo State did not vote for him to start chasing shadows. For the time he will stay as the governor, he should unfold his plans and programmes for the people. No one is interested in excuses. What the people want is performance and nothing less.

“The people want concrete statement on what the programmes of the government are, what the government intends to do and how it would deliver dividends of democracy to them and not embarking on a mission to pull down Rochas Okorocha.

“Suspension of Local Government Chairmen and their Councilors, dissolving the recently-inaugurated boards of government agencies and parastatals and scrapping of recently established tertiary institutions, are definitely the wrong way to start for a government that wants to make headway. One would have expected that by now, the governor would have engaged the civil servants and tell them what he has for the workers, as well as take up from where his predecessor stopped.

“The acrimonies that could arise from these actions are hardly what Ihedioha needed at this time, he should rather consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and that is what Imolites want to see. He should concentrate on the business of governance. If I were the governor today, I would definitely hit the ground running, knowing that there is a job to do.”

When contacted, the Special Adviser, media, to the state governor, Steve Osuji said Ihedioha “does not want to be distracted.”

The governor’s spokesperson said, “We don’t want to be distracted by the immediate past governor and his cronies. Apart from not handing over, the immediate past government has continued to unleash their media thugs against the state government.”

“Imagine starting work without a handover note. There is no office for the governor to operate from. The immediate past administration claims that it left a huge amount of money, yet there are no proofs. We don’t want to be distracted.” – Punch

