THE immediate past Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta, Mr Benjamin Omotade, has been appointed the first Area Coordinator of the NYSC in the South- South region.

Omotade, who confirmed his redeployment to the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone, said that he was the 13th and 5th male Chief Executive of the Scheme in Delta and served in this capacity for three years, three months and 24 days.

He said that during his tenure as the state coordinator, Delta, his area of focus was corps members welfare and security; staff welfare; orientation camp development and improved relationship with stakeholders.

The area coordinator said that he likened his style of administration to a passenger who intends to board a train that such individual was expected to be at the train station prepared and fully ready to board so as not to miss the journey.

He said that by deliberate efforts, NYSC was being able to raise the bar of corps administration in Delta.

“For once, thoe sleeping giant called the NYSC Delta State has risen up from her slumber and the scheme has become a house-hold name throughout the state.

“Little wonder why many organisations, private and public, are seeking rewarding collaborations with the NYSC Delta State,” he told NAN.

He said that it was on record that Delta was one of the foremost states where a large number of corps members who could not get deployment to the state during registration, had always chosen Delta as their next destination, while on relocation from camps nationwide.

Omotade said that during his tenure as the state coordinator, NYSC was able to raise the bar on motivation of staff, career advancement and development.

He said that “we have been able to entrench discipline in work ethics, attitude and behaviour at the work place”.

Omotade said that the facilities were put in place in Delta Orientation Camp, including 300 KVA dedicated transformer with functional industrial pre-paid meter.

He said that others were 697ft deep industrial borehole, 700-capacity ultramodern hostel, four blocks of twin three bedroom bungalows and conversion of thick forest to productive agricultural land among others.

He said that NYSC amended and repaired relationship with the stakeholders, particularly with the state government which had paid off in many areas.

“We have been able to secure the consent and approval of government for the execution of the following projects namely: Rebuilding of the Camp Perimeter Fence, Reconstruction and Remodeling of the Multipurpose Hall.

“Building of an ultra-modern warehouse to service the state secretariat and other states in the South-South; construction of internal roads with side drainages and solar powered street lighting for illumination.

“Construction of additional 700-capacity hostel to increase camp capacity to 4,500-5,000 in the nearest future, and the construction of a befitting parade ground with 1,000-seating capacity pavilion to ensure un-interrupted activities, especially sports and parade on the existing sports ground,” he said.

Omotade said that all the achievements could not have been recorded by just one man that it was collective achievements and a product of team work and cooperation by concerned individual staff.

NAN

– Dec. 02, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)