BRIG.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General (D-G) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) , on Friday urged corps members to shun any act of criminality and hate speech during their service year.

The D-G said this while addressing the 2019 Batch C stream ll corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

“I urge you to stay away from hard drugs, cyber crime, cultism and do not use social media to promote or share hate speech, ethnic or religious bigotry”, he said.

According to him, the advice became necessary because as soon as corps members completed their three weeks’ orientation course, they would be posted to various communities to complete their primary assignments.

“Therefore, as ambasadors of your home states and also that of the NYSC, at your various host communities, you must abide by the law.

“Anyone found guilty of any criminal act will be punished accordingly.

“I urge you to be patriotic, committed to national service and also shun all kinds of criminal act which can tarnish your image and that of the scheme,” the D-G said.

Ibrahim warned the corps members against unauthorised and night journeys.

He implored them to perticipate in the in-camp Skills Acquisition and Entreprenuership Development (SAED) training.

The D-G also advised the corps members to respect the culture, religion and traditions of their host communities.

“You should embark on Community Development Service (CDS) as soon as you settle at your places of primary assignments,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 16:59 GMT |

