THE Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Rufus Akeju, has described as pivotal, the role of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the country’s electoral success.

Akeju made the remark while receiving the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Grace Akpabio, in his office on Thursday in Akure.

He said that the meeting was aimed at updating NYSC, as one of the critical stakeholders to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the far-reaching modalities put in place, preparatory to the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Akeju said that the challenges currently facing INEC, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, had made the commission to embark on series of innovations, which would be in tandem with the COVID -19 precautionary measures and protocols.

He said that NYSC would be duly informed of its responsibilities as soon as it received the ratification of the recommendations made to INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I want to assure you that INEC is poised to improving on the previous elections conducted and you will agree with me that gubernatorial elections, both in Edo and Ondo states, will come in a new dimension as a result of COVID-19.

“The state office has sent proposal about the conduct of this election to our corporate headquarters in Abuja and we shall brief you on the roles the corps members are expected to perform during the election,” he said.

Earlier, the state coordinator said that the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, had acknowledged the humane role played by INEC when some corps members had various challenges during the last elections.

Akpabio emphasised the need for INEC and NYSC to develop a template that would encourage corps members to want to participate, in view of the myriad of challenges experienced during the previous elections.

The NYSC chief further stressed the NYSC resolution to disallow posting of corps members to riverine areas for election duties, urging INEC to take this into consideration while working on the modalities for the forthcoming election.

She thanked the REC and the commission’s management for always opening its door to the NYSC in the state.

NAN

– July 02, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT

