GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday inaugurated the ninth Lagos State House of Assembly, which saw Mr Mudashiru Obasa (APC-Agege I) re-emerging as the Speaker of the assembly.

Obasa was Speaker of the eighth Assembly which ended its session on Thursday.

Proclaiming the ninth Assembly, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that he looked forward to a harmonious relationship with the House.

This, he said, was necessary to take the state to higher heights.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Some few days ago, I took the oath of Office as the 15th Governor of Lagos State.

“Today, I am in the hallowed chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly to inaugurate the ninth Assembly of the state legislature in line with Section 105 Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am here with a heart of gratitude and to particularly commend Lagosians who came out in large number to vote our party, APC, as evident in the composition of the House being convened today comprising 100 per cent members of our great party.

“This is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of our people to progressive ideals which we have sustained since 1999.

“As we commence the legislative duties, it is important to remind ourselves that although we belong to different arms of government, we are all accountable to the people of this great state who have repose a great deal of trust and confidence in our party.’’

According to him, the essence of the principle of separation of powers is to ensure checks and balances as well as to guarantee the independence of each arm of government.

“It, however, does not discourage partnership as long as this will serve the overall interest and good of the people of our great state, Lagos.”

At the event, the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, who took the roll call in the 40-member Assembly, sought for nomination for the position of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Mr Moshood Oshun (APC-Lagos Mainland II) nominated Mr Mudashiru Obasa (APC-Agege I) due to his leadership prowess as the Speaker of the ninth Assembly.

The nomination was supported by Mr Oluyinka Ogundimu (APC-Agege II) and the clerk closed the nomination in the absence of any other nominee for the position.

Similarly, Mr Tunde Braimoh nominated Mr Wasiu Eshinokun-Sanni (APC-Lagos Island I) for the position of the Deputy Speaker, seconded by Mr Desmond Elliot (APC-Surulere I).

The clerk also closed the nomination in the absence of any other nominee for the same position.

Obasa, a fifth term lawmaker, was decorated and took the oath of office, following which he reeled out names of other principal officers of the House.

Mr Sanai Agunbiade (APC-Ikorodu I) emerged the Majority Leader while Mr Wahab Jimoh (APC-Apapa II) emerged the Deputy Majority Leader.

Mr Rotimi Abiru (APC-Somolu II) emerged as the Chief Whip while a second-term female lawmaker, Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (APC-Surulere II) emerged the Deputy Chief Whip

In his acceptance speech, Obasa said that the state was blessed to compete with other countries of the world.

He said, “We are ready to collaborate with other arms of government, especially the executive, for the success of this administration; our doors are open,’’ he said. (NAN)

– June 7, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

