GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2019 Batch C Stream II in the state to be security conscious during their service year.

The governor, represented by Mr Philip Shauibu, Edo deputy governor, gave this advice on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the corps members’ orientation programme in Okada, Edo.

He also said that the corps members should be conscious of their environment as well as avoid unnecessary travels to avoid cases of missing persons.

Obaseki said the NYSC had launched the corps members into the mainstream of socio-economic development.

“I have no doubt that the various activities and lectures you received have equipped you for the task of nation building.

“I am aware of the various physical, mental and entrepreneurial development programmes you were exposed to these past three weeks.

“These programmes were organised to add value to your lives, to make you better Nigerians and guide your steps during the service year.

He congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their three weeks orientation course.

Obaseki lauded the NYSC management for introducing and making the skill acquisition programme compulsory for corps members during their service year.

Mr Adebayo Ojo, the NYSC State Coordinator, said despite the limited camp facilities, both the corps members and camp officials performed their expected roles excellently.

“I wish to express my appreciation to the Edo government and all well-meaning people of the state for their moral and financial support.

“The enabling environment provided by Gov. Godwin Obaseki was overwhelming and this contributed to our success story. We are indeed grateful,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 18, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT

