GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of the new College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; School of Agricultural Technology and Engineering, Iguoriakhi in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said as Nigeria diversifies its economy into agricultural production, well equipped agricultural institutions should be established to train the needed manpower.

He said the need to establish a new college of Agriculture was borne out of the non befitting state of the old college.

“When I inspected the old college, the situation was pathetic, the buildings and hostels were dilapidated and not conducive.

” A clear and new beginning was required after going through the report of the team of enquiry set up to investigate activities of the college,” he said.

The governor said his administration decided to take the bull by the horn and start a proper college that would train students who would be employable and employers of labour.

He said the governing structure of the school would include private sector involvement and the school would be self sustaining.

Obaseki said recruitment of staff into the college was not automatic for staff of the old college, noting that they would need to apply to fill vacancies in the college.

The governor announced the donation of two official vehicles, three buses and three ambulances by the state government to the college.

Earlier, Mr Destiny Enabulele, Chairman of the council, where the school is located commended the developmental strides of the Gov. Obaseki led administration.

Enabulele said the establishment of the new college would bring a sense of belonging and hope to the people in the area.

Also, Prince Joe Okojie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security, said the establishment of the school would positively impact the state, noting that Edo government has a better plan for the college. (NAN)

Oct 24, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT

