EDO State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will face defeat on September 19.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said yesterday that its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would emerge victorious at the polls.

It condemned the lies and propaganda of Edo PDP, through its spokesman, Chris Nehikhare, who alleged that the National Campaign Council of the APC approached NEXIM Bank for $500million loan, allegedly to fund the governorship campaign.

APC said: “The irresponsible, senseless and reckless allegations of the PDP would have been ignored, if the issues involved are not so weighty. Any person familiar with the rudiments of financial transactions by banks knows that no bank worth its operating licence will provide a facility of that magnitude, without documentation and a long paper trail.

“We challenge Nehikhare and his paymasters to publish evidence in their possession to substantiate their claim or shut up. “

The Nation

– Jul. 15, 2020 @ 09:49 GMT

