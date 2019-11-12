THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has advised motorists and pedestrians to obey all highway regulations and procure all road safety items required before putting vehicles on the road.

The Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Mr Abayomi Asaniya, gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, at a news conference to mark the 2019 Road Traffic Crash Victims Remembrance Day.

He said the theme for this year edition, “Life Is Not a Car Part” was in line with the third pillar of the decade of action for road safety 2011 to 2020, “safer vehicles.’’

“Indeed life is not a car part. The theme was conceived to enable people of the world to reflect on the sanctity of life and that once killed, it cannot be replaced. It is often said that life has no duplicate.

“Car parts may be duplicated but life will not and cannot be replicated.

“The FRSC has deemed it expedient as always to use the veritable podium to appeal to the conscience and consciousness of road users and road authorities to embrace safe practices as they use the road,” Asaniya said.

The sector commander called on governments and other relevant authorities to improve vehicular safety standard through adoption of the safe system approach.

Asaniya implored the state and local governments to implement road safety policies and action plans that would address safer vehicles.

“They play a critical role in averting crashes and reducing the likelihood of serious injury in the event of a crash,” he said.

The sector commander thanked religious bodies in the state for their unflinching support to the command in ensuring safety on roads.

Earlier, the state Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma, commended the FRSC for its efforts towards ensuring safety on roads in the state.

“We assure you that we will do that entire are within our reach to promote your activities and help in the enlightenment campaign on safety of road users and dangers of road traffic violations,” Jajirma said. (NAN)

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)