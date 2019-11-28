VICE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 polls, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated the award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, on her recent United Nations Foundations Global Leadership Award.

Obi, who was among world leaders that converged at New York to celebrate the award, told airport correspondents at the international wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja: “As you can see, I am just returning from New York where I had gone to witness the award to Chimamanda who has continued to conquer the literary world thus bringing honour and glory to Nigeria. Each time I read her books or read about her numerous value-adding activities, I remember the wise one that preferred to discover a single demonstration in Geometry than win the throne of Persia. Indeed, the world is celebrating those who are contributing to changing the world and this is possible principally through education.”

Obi, who said he was delighted to attend the event and that it was heart-warming to learn that she was the first Nigerian to win the award, added: “You see why we call her an award-winning author – she has been able to win so many quality awards through her writings and advocacy. In most cases, she was the first African to win certain categories of those awards.”

Recalling his invitation to Chimamanda to Anambra State as the Governor, Obi said it was part of his efforts to encourage the youth to take people like her as role models rather than men devoid of honour and integrity, whose only credentials was being lucky to make money.

Concluding, Obi called for government at all levels that has anything to do with school curricula to include the works and masterpieces of Nigerian authors such as Chimamamda acclaimed for their literary finesse.

