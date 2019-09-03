PETER Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condoled the families of the deceased commuters, as well as those that were variously affected by Monday’s ghastly motor accident along the Umuowelle Bypass, Agulu.

The multiple accident was caused by a big lorry that lost control while descending one of the slopes along the road. Six persons lost their lives, while scores are treated at St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu for various injuries.

Obi in a statement issued this morning by his Media Office said he was saddened by the accident, especially when he learnt that some victims lost their lives. He prayed to God to grant the families of all those affected the fortitude to bear the loss.

The former Anambra State Governor took the opportunity to call for the barricading of the road against heavy trucks, saying: “Due to the sloppy nature of the road, if not barricaded, such accidents which have become a routine occurrence may continue and gradually build a wall of insecurity in those that use the road frequently. It could even get to the point of scaring those using the hotel along that road.”

Obi said the best thing was to place a barrier against heavy trucks especially when there was an alternative road.

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 18:09 GMT |

