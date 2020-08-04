PETER Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his recent election as President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Obi, also the former governor of Anambra State, has urged Akpata to draw on his decades of professional experience to reposition the NBA to greater heights.

In a congratulatory message released by his media office on Monday, Obi described the NBA online election process on July 30, threw up Akpata as a flawless victory that heralded a new era in the association.

He urged Akpata to draw on his professional knowledge and experience to promote the rule of law, for which the Association was known while reminding newly elected NBA President that the judiciary was the hope of the common man and encouraged him to ensure they remained impartial in judicial matters of the nation.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to sincerely congratulate you on your well-deserved victory as the 30th President of the Nigerian Bar Association. I pray that God Almighty grants you the wisdom to lead this very important Association at this critical period of our country’s history, where even the judiciary as the hope of the common man, is in question.

“The Nigerian Bar Association stands to promote the rule of law. I enjoin you and your team of executives to ensure the judiciary remains impartial in your promotion of the rule of law. The Nigerian Bar Association and indeed, all Nigerians, are looking up to you in that regard” Obi said.

